Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rapid7 by 243.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,844.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.