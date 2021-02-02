Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 37,690 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of GrowGeneration worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.40 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

