Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 334,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.68% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,933,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.