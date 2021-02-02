Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 218,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,525. The company has a market cap of $665.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

