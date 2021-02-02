Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.99. 9,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,376. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $211.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,374. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

