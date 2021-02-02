Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,378 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of ZIX worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZIX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

