Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $28,935,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 7,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

