Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,824. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

