Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. 4,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

