Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $28.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,930.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,781.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

