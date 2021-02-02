Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 299,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

