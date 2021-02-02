Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 27,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,662. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

