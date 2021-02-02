Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,821. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.