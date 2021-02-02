Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,655. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

