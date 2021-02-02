Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of A10 Networks worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 293,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $142,545. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEN. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.