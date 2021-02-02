Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,652. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -446.01 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

