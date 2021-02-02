Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

OKTA stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.38. 19,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

