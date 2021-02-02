Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Ping Identity worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,455,245 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

