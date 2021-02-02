Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 3,294 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in VeriSign by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 605,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.07. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,917. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.42.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

