Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,650,117. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,272. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

