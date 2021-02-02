Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,483 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $14.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.81. 13,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

