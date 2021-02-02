Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,143. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

