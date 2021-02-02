Dawn Mattoon Sells 182 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $12,423.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 170 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $7,502.10.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 158 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $6,912.50.

Shares of QTRX traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 416,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

