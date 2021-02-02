DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

DCC opened at GBX 5,798 ($75.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,515.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

