DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Shares Gap Up to $5,714.00

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,714.00, but opened at $6,098.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,744.00, with a volume of 144,602 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,515.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

