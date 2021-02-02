Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

