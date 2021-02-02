DECENT Price Up 74.3% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 107.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $872,626.00 and approximately $11,828.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.07 or 0.02166750 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

