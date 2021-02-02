DecentBet Trading Down 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $174,987.75 and approximately $250.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.