Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

