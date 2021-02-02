DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 436,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

