DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 16,392 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

