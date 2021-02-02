DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.72. 182,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

