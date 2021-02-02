DeDora Capital Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $130.22. 143,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,400. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.