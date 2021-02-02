DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

PayPal stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.82. The company had a trading volume of 201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

