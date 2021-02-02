Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Trading Down 1.6%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 87,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 218,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFHT. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.