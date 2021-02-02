DEEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DEEX token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEX has a market cap of $183,967.54 and $239.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007602 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

