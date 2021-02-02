DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $4.28 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $578,369.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00011905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

