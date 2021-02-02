DeFiner Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $401,242.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.