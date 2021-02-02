DeFinition (DZI) Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $74.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.