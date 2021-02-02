DEJAVE Market Capitalization Hits $4.29 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $4,998.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $2,441.80 or 0.06650028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.