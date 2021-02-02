Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,841,361 shares of company stock worth $132,416,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

