Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $293,913.41 and approximately $64,927.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.