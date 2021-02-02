Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.