DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 10278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.