Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195,672.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001891 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $195,672.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,655.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.39 or 0.04210584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00421244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.99 or 0.01200341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00498371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00421427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021274 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,346,529 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

