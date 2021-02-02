Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FQVTF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FQVTF remained flat at $$33.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

