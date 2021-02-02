Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

