Dev Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $468,224.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $468,224.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00017693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

