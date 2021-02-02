Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.81

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.81 and traded as high as $174.80. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $170.20, with a volume of 76,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.81. The stock has a market cap of £284.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

