DexKit Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DexKit token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003175 BTC on major exchanges. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $915,906.61 and $905,902.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

DexKit Token Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

Buying and Selling DexKit

DexKit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

